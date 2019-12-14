At Least 1 Killed, 8 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least one person has died, and eight others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

In the city's only deadly shooting as of Saturday evening, a 17-year-old boy was shot by multiple offenders at approximately 3:57 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Hoxie, police confirmed. The victim sustained six gunshot wounds to the chest, and two to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in custody, police said.

Here are the other shootings that have happened as of Saturday evening:

Saturday

A 33-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and back while driving at approximately 1:57 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Madison, Chicago police confirmed. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 3:48 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Vincennes, a 22-year-old man was exiting his vehicle when an unknown man inside of a black Dodge Charger fired shots, police said. The victim was struck in the leg, and listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

In the 2400 block of South Blue Island at approximately 4:10 a.m., two victims were shot while inside a vehicle when someone inside a white SUV opened fire, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg while a second victim, a 37-year-old woman, sustained a graze wound to the left hand. Both victims self-transported to Rush University Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.

Friday