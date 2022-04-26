At Least 3 Students Hurt in Fight with Parent at Chicago High School: ‘They Come to Learn, Not to Be Attacked'

Michael Montagano, parent of a student at Englewood STEM High School, is questioning the security protocols at the Chicago school after a violent incident Monday morning.

“School is supposed to be a safe place for kids,” said Montagano. “They come to learn, not to be attacked.”

Montagano serves on the Local School Council and Parent Advisory Council. He said his daughter, a sophomore at the school, was one of at least three students attacked by a parent, who got into the school building.

“My daughter is traumatized, you know, she’s only 16-years-old,” he said. “She hasn’t been through something like this, especially with adults or kids attacking her.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident happened on the second floor of the school, according to Chicago police. Montagano said his daughter was caught in the middle of the fight during a passing period. A piece of her hair was ripped out, he noted.

“I took her to the hospital yesterday and she’s traumatized,” he said. “She doesn’t want to go to school. She said, 'Dad, I don’t want to go to school this week.'"

Atia Johnson, 37, and three other individuals have been arrested and are facing misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal trespassing.

“I don’t know how they would get into the school - four adults - and get security and get to the second floor,” he said. “Infuriating. What if they would have had weapons? It would have been worse.”

Chicago Public Schools, citing student privacy, did not answer our question when asked how the parent got up to the second floor. Instead, a spokesperson referred us to a letter that was sent out to parents yesterday following the incident. The principal in the letter told parents that safety is a top priority and called for additional security support, adding that the incident is being investigated.

“Our school is supposed to be a safe place, a safe haven for these kids and right now—it’s not,” said Montagano.

Montagano told NBC 5 he knows staff is doing their best to address the situation and their concerns. He and other members of the Parent Advisory Council plan to meet with the principal on Thursday.