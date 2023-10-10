At least 20 structures damaged in Woodstock explosion, fire

A natural gas explosion leveled a home and damaged at least 20 in all, Woodstock officials said Tuesday.

According to the latest updates from authorities, firefighters were finally able to leave the scene at approximately noon Tuesday, nearly 24 hours after a crew struck a gas main within a sewer line.

Homeowners were urged to shelter-in-place and a nearby church was evacuated after the incident, but approximately two hours after the line was struck, an explosion occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Street.

The force of the blast completely demolished the home, as well as another home and detached garage, according to officials.

Two additional homes were left “structurally uninhabitable” after the blast, according to officials, who conducted a damage survey on Tuesday.

In all, 20 structures were either destroyed or damaged, and 22 individuals were displaced from their homes.

Two family dogs were also critically-injured by the force of the explosion.