At Least 13 People Shot During Large Fight in Peoria Sunday

Nearly 200 people were gathered near an intersection when the fight broke out, police said

At least 13 people were shot after a large fight broke out at a gathering in Peoria early Sunday morning.

According to Peoria police, officers were called to a large fight near the intersection of Water Street and Hamilton Street at approximately 4:41 a.m. Sunday. During the fight, which started within a group of nearly 200 people, gunfire erupted during that altercation, and a total of 13 individuals were hit.

Police say that two of the victims were still at the scene when officers arrived. An unidentified man was shot in the neck, and an unidentified woman was shot in the back, and both were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Authorities say that 11 other individuals were also shot, including five men and six women. All were driven to area hospitals in private vehicles.

No victims in the shooting are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Peoria police at 309-673-4521, or to report the information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 309-673-9000.

