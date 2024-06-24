Fans of the unmistakably Chicago-based FX hit show "The Bear" won't have to wait much longer for its return.

If there's a sign of how fan reception will be - even one of the show's lead actors, Jeremy Allen White, revealed he binged-watched most of the new season.

"It's so good," he said in a recent interview.

The third season of the critically acclaimed series will premiere on Thursday, June 27, according to a video teaser previously posted by White.

The teaser shows White's character, Carmy, alone in the kitchen in the middle of the night, looking into a camera gives a view of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago skyline.

In an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," White explained he recently got ahold of the season White explained he has a very hard time watching himself on camera, explaining "it's very difficult."

But things were different this time around.

"But I have to say, I started watching the screener.. I usually wait a very long time or I don't watch at all, but I started, and I watched seven episodes in one sitting because it' just like, it's so good. Everybody is so good."

White said "The Bear's" showrunner "keeps messing with like what the structure of what television could be."

"I feel like Season 1 was so different to Season 2, and Season 3 is even stranger and more kind of joyful and anxiety-ridden," he said.

The show won 10 Emmy Awards in January, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for White and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Edebiri.

The announcement for the new season comes just over a month after filming for the show was done in Chicago, with work taking place in the city's Near North Side neighborhood.