As Illinois' REAL ID Deadline Draws Closer, Here's What Residents Need to Know

As Illinois residents renew their driver’s licenses in coming months, they’ll be faced with the decision on whether to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card, as the federally-mandated identification will be required in a wide variety of circumstances beginning next year.

The REAL ID Act institutes a strict set of rules for strengthening the security of identification documents in the United States, and all states were required to update their own guidelines in accordance with the law.

In the coming months, the enhanced identification will be required to travel domestically in the United States, as well as for a host of other actions.

Here is what we know about the program.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When is the Deadline for Illinois Residents to Have REAL ID-Compliant Licenses?

After a host of extensions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois residents who wish to continue to use their driver’s licenses as identification on federal property must have compliant-ID by May 3, 2023.

What Actions Require REAL ID-Compliant Licenses?

The most noteworthy change will come at airports for Illinois residents, as all domestic travelers will be required to have a REAL-ID compliant license or ID card by May 3.

Illinois residents will also need the cards to visit military bases and other secure federal facilities, including courthouses, according to provisions of the law.

Illinoisans have a little over a year to obtain a REAL ID, but residents can prepare what they’ll need to receive the new identification in advance.

What Will I Need to Get One?

There are a set of documents that you will need to get a REAL ID at your local Department of Motor Vehicles.

Documented Proof of Identity (choose one):

-Certified copy of a birth certificate

-Valid US passport or passport card

-Consular Report of Birth Abroad

-Certificate of Citizenship provided by the Department of Homeland Security

-Certificate of Naturalization

-Employment Authorization Document

-Foreign passport with a valid US visa

-Permanent resident card

-REAL ID Driver’s License from another state

IF Your Name is Different Than What Appears on Your Proof of Identity Document

In the event of a person legally changing their name, proof of that change will be required

Proof of Social Security Number (choose one):

-Social Security card

-W-2

-Pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing a name and SSN

-SSA-1099 form

-Non-SSA-1099 form

Proof of Residency (Choose two):

-Bank statement

-Canceled check

-Credit card statement

-Certified grade/high school or college transcript

-Credit report

-Deed/title, mortgage or lease agreement

-Insurance policy

-Letter on official school letterhead

-Medical claim or statement of benefits from a public or private insurance company

-Pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt

-Official mail received from any government agency

-Pension or retirement statement

-Report card from grade/high school or college/university

-Tuition invoice or other official mail from a college or university

-Utility bill

-Voter registration card

Proof of Written Signature (choose one):

-Illinois driver’s license

-Temporary driver’s license or commercial learner’s permit

-Out-of-state driver’s license

-Canceled check

-Court order

-Credit or debit card

-Foreign passport

-ID card for any federal agency

-DCFS card verification form

-Medicare card

-Mortgage or installment loan documents

-Social Security card

-US Citizenship and Immigration Services forms

-US Military ID

How Much Does it Cost?

For drivers between the ages of 21 and 68, a REAL ID will cost $30, the same as a standard driver’s license.

For drivers between 69-and-80, or for residents under the age of 21, the cost will be $5.

How Long Will it Take to Arrive?

A temporary paper ID will be issued at the DMV. Officials caution that the TSA will not accept paper identification at airports.

The ID will be mailed within 15 business days.

Can I Still Travel Without It?

Residents can still travel domestically if they have an active U.S. passport, according to the federal government.