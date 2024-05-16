As opioid overdoses surge in 5 neighborhoods, Chicago doubles down on solutions

Outreach workers set up a table Thursday morning in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood to give away free Narcan and Fentanyl test strips to anyone who needs them.

"I think it's very important because you're meeting people firsthand," said outreach worker Ralph McNabb said. "Not only the ones that are on drugs, but you see the people who are pushing the drugs."

McNabb is part of the West Side Heroin and Opioid Task Force. He's been in the community for the past year training people on how to use the nasal spray and test strips.

"The problem we're having [is] some people they know, but they don't want it," he said. "But when something happens, they come and call us."

North Lawndale is one of five neighborhoods in Chicago where health officials said they have seen an increase in opioid overdoses in recent weeks. Thirty-four percent of EMS calls for overdoses last year were in those same five neighborhoods. The list includes West Garfield Park, East Garfield Park, Austin and Humboldt Park.

"It's very disappointing, very hurtful," said Rowan. "It seems like sometimes you think, what a wasted life and a lot of people are too young. You don't want to see anyone overdose, but especially under 50 years old. You die unnecessarily; that's very disheartening."

The city's Department of Public Health said that on Saturday alone EMS responded to 50 overdoses. That number almost doubled compared to an average day of 27 last year. The health commissioner addressed those concerns at a committee hearing Wednesday.

"We have all the solutions available how can we better reach those who need it," said Dr. Simbo Ige.

CDPH is doubling down on its harm reduction strategies. The commissioner said the goal this summer is to flood impacted neighborhoods with more resources, like access to Narcan, harm reduction education and connection to treatment.

"We have the supply. There is no shortage," said Dr. Ige. "We can get as many as you want, but how do we get it to people that need it? That's our ask."

The city said more than 6,000 Narcan doses have been distributed in the past year on the West Side, and in 2022, nearly 1,400 people died from an opioid overdose. That's more than homicides and fatal traffic crashes combined. For outreach workers, they hope their efforts make a difference.

"If we can save a life, we would do it, go as far as we can to save a life," said Rowan. "All lives are important."