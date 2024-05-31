A 6-week-old baby boy in Tennessee died several days after he was attacked by his family's dog, WBIR, the NBC affiliate in Knoxville, reported.

Ezra Mansoor was attacked - unprovoked - on May 24 while in his crib at the family's Knoxville residence, according to Chloe Mansoor, the baby's mother.

The family's Husky, which bit Ezra, showed no signs of aggression and had been around other children without any issues, the mother explained.

"You just think it would never happen to you. But it can happen to anyone, with any dog breed, no matter how long you've had the dog," Chole said. "Ezra meant everything. There's really no words, other than just absolutely everything."

Following the attack, Chloe told WBIR she wanted to raise awareness for parents, urging them to make sure their children are safe.

"I didn't realize until this happened, just how supported we are and just how many people he had that loved him already," said Chloe. "Ezra was just asleep in his crib — not crying or anything. And she just attacked out of nowhere."

The grieving mother said her young son's organs would be donated.

"All the sleepless nights and the dirty diapers — looking back, I would take a million sleepless nights and dirty diapers and all the fussiness, you would take it all back in a second and never take any moment or second for granted," said Chloe.

The local animal shelter, the Young-Williams Animal Center, provided a brief statement about the dog, confirming that it was being held in its possession. The Knox County Sheriff's Office told WBIR it could not provide information about an open investigation involving a minor.