Art Institute of Chicago offering free admission on these days in 2024

Want to peruse magnificent works of art without paying a penny?

The Art Institute of Chicago is one of several museums offering free admission to Illinois residents on select days this winter. Upcoming free admission opportunities for those looking for the perfect indoor activity can be found below:

Monday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can reserve free tickets in advance at the Art Institute's website. Purchasers' residents status will be verified using the zip code associated with the billing address provided.