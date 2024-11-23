chicago news

Art Institute of Chicago offering free admission on these days in 2024

The Art Institute of Chicago has several free admission opportunities for Illinois residents.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Foto de la estatua del leon frente al Instituto de Arte de Chicago.

Want to peruse magnificent works of art without paying a penny?

The Art Institute of Chicago is one of several museums offering free admission to Illinois residents on select days this winter. Upcoming free admission opportunities for those looking for the perfect indoor activity can be found below:

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

  • Monday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can reserve free tickets in advance at the Art Institute's website. Purchasers' residents status will be verified using the zip code associated with the billing address provided.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us