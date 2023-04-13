Attention art lovers: EXPO Chicago, a giant contemporary arts and culture show, is coming to Navy Pier's Festival Hall this weekend.
EXPO Chicago, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, takes place Thursday through Sunday at Navy Pier. The show, which features 170 international exhibitors, "draws upon the city’s rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while engaging the region’s contemporary art community and collector base," organizers say.
According to show officials, more than 170 galleries will be present, representing 90 cities from 36 countries around the world.
Tickets for the show are required, and start at $30. Opening night takes place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
More information about the show can be found here. Below is the full list of galleries represented:
Gallery 1957, Accra, London
Aaron Galleries, Chicago
Almeida & Dale, São Paulo
Arróniz, Mexico City
Galería Artizar, Canary Islands
Richard Beavers Gallery, Brooklyn
Bogéna Galerie, Saint-Paul de Vence, Phoenix
Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco
Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles
Casas Riegner, Bogotá
Casterline|Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Chicago
Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables
Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco
Ethan Cohen Gallery, New York, Beacon
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London
C O U N T Y, Palm Beach
Catherine Couturier Gallery, Houston
Cristea Roberts Gallery, London
CURRO, Guadalajara
Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago
DC Moore Gallery, New York
De Buck Gallery, New York, Saint-Paul de Vence
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles
DOCUMENT, Chicago, Lisbon
Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia
EBONY/CURATED, Cape Town, Franschhoek
Edel Assanti, London
Badr El Jundi, Madrid
Etherton Gallery, Tucson
Eric Firestone Gallery, New York, East Hampton
Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels
Forum Gallery, New York
Foto Relevance, Houston
Fredericks & Freiser, New York
David Gill Gallery, London
Goya Contemporary Gallery, Baltimore
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
Hales Gallery, London, New York
half gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles
Hesse Flatow, New York, Amagansett
Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
Hexton Gallery, Aspen
Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York
Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago
Inman Gallery, Houston
Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London
Michael Janssen, Berlin
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York
Kasmin, New York
David Klein Gallery, Detroit
Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles
Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago
Greg Kucera Gallery, Seattle
M. LeBlanc, Chicago
Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne
Fabienne Levy, Lausanne
LnS Gallery, Miami
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami
LUCE GALLERY, Turin
Luhring Augustine, New York
David Lusk Gallery, Memphis, Nashville
Malin Gallery, New York, Aspen
Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo, St. Barth
McCormick Gallery, Chicago
Miles McEnery Gallery, New York
moniquemeloche, Chicago
Micki Meng, San Francisco
NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels
Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago
Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
Nueveochenta, Bogotá
Claire Oliver Gallery, New York
ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul
Ortuzar Projects, New York
Pablo's Birthday, New York
Pentimenti Gallery, Philadelphia
Gerald Peters Contemporary, Santa Fe, New York
The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs
Galerie Poggi, Paris
Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona
Pontone Gallery, London
ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago
Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai
Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
Rosenbaum Contemporary, Boca Raton, Palm Beach
Ryan Lee Gallery, New York
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis
SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami
Gary Snyder Fine Art MT, Montana
Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami
Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York
Southern Guild, Cape Town
MARC STRAUS, New York
Hollis Taggart Contemporary, New York
Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London
Tandem Press, Madison
Unit London, London
UniX Gallery, New York
Vallarino Fine Art, New York
VETA by Fer Francés, Madrid
Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Volume Gallery, Chicago
Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis
Welancora Gallery, New York
Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London, Berlin
Western Exhibitions, Chicago, Skokie
Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia, New York
Maximillian William, London
Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe
Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles, New York
Yusto / Giner, Marbella, Madrid
Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery, Luxembourg, Dubai, Paris
Anna Zorina Gallery, New York, Los Angeles