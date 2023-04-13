Attention art lovers: EXPO Chicago, a giant contemporary arts and culture show, is coming to Navy Pier's Festival Hall this weekend.

EXPO Chicago, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, takes place Thursday through Sunday at Navy Pier. The show, which features 170 international exhibitors, "draws upon the city’s rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while engaging the region’s contemporary art community and collector base," organizers say.

According to show officials, more than 170 galleries will be present, representing 90 cities from 36 countries around the world.

Tickets for the show are required, and start at $30. Opening night takes place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

More information about the show can be found here. Below is the full list of galleries represented:

Gallery 1957, Accra, London

Aaron Galleries, Chicago

Almeida & Dale, São Paulo

Arróniz, Mexico City

Galería Artizar, Canary Islands

Richard Beavers Gallery, Brooklyn

Bogéna Galerie, Saint-Paul de Vence, Phoenix

Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco

Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles

Casas Riegner, Bogotá

Casterline|Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Chicago

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables

Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco

Ethan Cohen Gallery, New York, Beacon

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London

C O U N T Y, Palm Beach

Catherine Couturier Gallery, Houston

Cristea Roberts Gallery, London

CURRO, Guadalajara

Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago

DC Moore Gallery, New York

De Buck Gallery, New York, Saint-Paul de Vence

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles

DOCUMENT, Chicago, Lisbon

Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia

EBONY/CURATED, Cape Town, Franschhoek

Edel Assanti, London

Badr El Jundi, Madrid

Etherton Gallery, Tucson

Eric Firestone Gallery, New York, East Hampton

Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels

Forum Gallery, New York

Foto Relevance, Houston

Fredericks & Freiser, New York

David Gill Gallery, London

Goya Contemporary Gallery, Baltimore

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Hales Gallery, London, New York

half gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles

Hesse Flatow, New York, Amagansett

Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa

Hexton Gallery, Aspen

Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago

Inman Gallery, Houston

Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London

Michael Janssen, Berlin

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York

Kasmin, New York

David Klein Gallery, Detroit

Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles

Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago

Greg Kucera Gallery, Seattle

M. LeBlanc, Chicago

Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne

Fabienne Levy, Lausanne

LnS Gallery, Miami

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami

LUCE GALLERY, Turin

Luhring Augustine, New York

David Lusk Gallery, Memphis, Nashville

Malin Gallery, New York, Aspen

Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo, St. Barth

McCormick Gallery, Chicago

Miles McEnery Gallery, New York

moniquemeloche, Chicago

Micki Meng, San Francisco

NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels

Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago

Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Nueveochenta, Bogotá

Claire Oliver Gallery, New York

ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul

Ortuzar Projects, New York

Pablo's Birthday, New York

Pentimenti Gallery, Philadelphia

Gerald Peters Contemporary, Santa Fe, New York

The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs

Galerie Poggi, Paris

Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona

Pontone Gallery, London

ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago

Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai

Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York

Rosenbaum Contemporary, Boca Raton, Palm Beach

Ryan Lee Gallery, New York

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis

SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami

Gary Snyder Fine Art MT, Montana

Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami

Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York

Southern Guild, Cape Town

MARC STRAUS, New York

Hollis Taggart Contemporary, New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London

Tandem Press, Madison

Unit London, London

UniX Gallery, New York

Vallarino Fine Art, New York

VETA by Fer Francés, Madrid

Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Volume Gallery, Chicago

Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis

Welancora Gallery, New York

Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London, Berlin

Western Exhibitions, Chicago, Skokie

Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia, New York

Maximillian William, London

Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe

Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles, New York

Yusto / Giner, Marbella, Madrid

Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery, Luxembourg, Dubai, Paris

Anna Zorina Gallery, New York, Los Angeles