Arrest Warrants Issued For East Chicago Couple Wanted For Murder of Infant

Arrest warrants have been issued for an East Chicago couple who are wanted for the murder of a 2-month-old boy, officials said.

Police said Eric Rangell II and Sandra Sosa are both being charged with the July 2022 murder of 2-month-old Eric Rangell III.

The infant died due to a massive brain hemorrhage on July 7, 2022 at an East Chicago hospital.

Officials said that at the time of the infant's death, his weight was in the 3.9 percentile, indicating malnourishment.

Eric Rangell II has been charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and aggravated battery.

Sosa has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

Neither individual is currently in custody, according to police.

There is currently no further information.