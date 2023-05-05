East Chicago

Arrest Warrants Issued For East Chicago Couple Wanted For Murder of Infant

By Peter Marzano

NBC Universal, Inc.

Arrest warrants have been issued for an East Chicago couple who are wanted for the murder of a 2-month-old boy, officials said.

Police said Eric Rangell II and Sandra Sosa are both being charged with the July 2022 murder of 2-month-old Eric Rangell III.

The infant died due to a massive brain hemorrhage on July 7, 2022 at an East Chicago hospital.

Officials said that at the time of the infant's death, his weight was in the 3.9 percentile, indicating malnourishment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Eric Rangell II has been charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and aggravated battery.

Sosa has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

Neither individual is currently in custody, according to police.

Local

Royal Family 3 mins ago

How to Watch Local Chicago News During the Royal Coronation

chicago news 28 mins ago

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Pledges Collaboration With Chicagoans, City Council to Address Influx of Migrants

There is currently no further information.

This article tagged under:

East Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us