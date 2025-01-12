Are the California wildfires contained? Here are the latest percentages

Editor's Note: Live updates on the fire from LA can be found here. Our story continues below.

At least 16 people have been killed, thousands of others displaced and some 12,000 structures destroyed as wildfires tear through the Los Angeles area.

The blazes started last Tuesday, fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds that forecasters expect to kick back up through at least midweek. As of Saturday, the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires had consumed about 62 square miles, according to Cal Fire.

The National Weather Service warned that strong winds could soon return and issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday. The winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires into infernos that leveled entire neighborhoods around the city where there has been no significant rainfall in over eight months.

As forecasters warn of the dangerous weather, firefighters are scrambling to make further progress.

Find the latest containment percentages below:

Containment numbers

Cal Fire reported containment of the Palisades Fire at 11% and the Eaton Fire at 27% on Sunday.

The Kenneth Fire, which broke out near West Hills in the San Fernando Valley, was 100% contained as of Sunday morning, while the Hurst Fire was 89% contained.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

How you can help those affected by the California wildfires

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell and LAFD Chief Kristen Crowley explain why evacuated Los Angeles residents cannot go home yet

Latest on firefighting efforts

Crews from California and nine other states are part of the ongoing response that includes 1,354 fire engines, 84 aircraft and more than 14,000 personnel, including newly arrived firefighters from Mexico.

Minimal growth was expected Sunday for the Eaton Fire “with continued smoldering and creeping” of flames, an LA County Fire Department incident report said. Most evacuation orders for the area have been lifted.

After a fierce battle Saturday, firefighters managed to fight back flames in Mandeville Canyon, home to Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities near Pacific Palisades not far from the coast, where swooping helicopters dumped water as the blaze charged downhill.

The fire ran through chaparral-covered hillsides and also briefly threatened to jump over Interstate 405 and into densely populated areas in the Hollywood Hills and San Fernando Valley.

Mass evacuations & power outages

The flames have threatened and burned through several highly populated neighborhoods over the past week, including Pacific Palisades, Altadena and others.

About 150,000 people were under evacuation orders on Saturday evening with about 700 taking refuge in nine shelters, officials said.

Nearly 70,000 customers were without power across California as of Sunday morning, more than half of them in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

Cause unknown

No cause has been determined yet for the fires.

Lightning is the most common source of fires in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association, but investigators quickly ruled that out. There were no reports of lightning in the Palisades area or the terrain around the Eaton Fire, which started in east Los Angeles County.

The next two most common causes are fires intentionally set and those sparked by utility lines.