Are Illinois schools closed on Inauguration Day for 2025? What to know

Inauguration Day for 2025, which marks the day President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, is coming up on Monday. Jan. 20. In Washington D.C., the day, with events in addition to the swearing-in ceremony, which takes place at 11 a.m. CT.

Monday will also see many businesses and schools closed across the country, but not because the new president will be sworn in.

This year, that Inauguration Day also falls on the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The last time that occurred was in January 1997, when President Bill Clinton's second inauguration also occurred on MLK Day.

So what exactly is closed on Monday, Jan. 20, what's open, and what happens on Inauguration Day? Here's a breakdown.

What's closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Schools

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day isn't considered a "legal school holiday." However, the board does indicate that districts can choose to celebrate it. In those cases, the district considers it a "Not in Attendance" day, which means "no students are engaged in learning as determined by the local school board.

Chicago Public Schools on Monday, Jan. 20 are closed, according to CPS' 2024-25 calendar. According to CPS' calendar Tuesday, Jan. 21 will also see closures as it is listed as a "school improvement day," with a "non-attendance day for students."

For students in the Illinois districts that do have school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a recent law may apply, allowing them an excused absence in exchange for engaging in a civic activity.

House Bill 5488, which took effect Jan. 1, 2023, states that any public middle or high school student will be permitted at least one "day-long excused absence from school to engage in a civic event."

According to the bill's text, a "civic event" is defined by an "event sponsored by a non-profit organization or government entity that is open to the public," and can include "an artistic or cultural performance or educational gathering that supports the mission of the sponsoring non-profit organization."

Public Libraries

Many public libraries across the state, including branches of the Chicago Public Library, are closed.

Mail Delivery

The USPS will be closed on MLK Day, and mail will not be delivered. According to officials, the day is one of 11 holidays the USPS will be closed for in 2025.

UPS is also closed on MLK Day, the company said, while FedEx will have "modified service."

Secretary of State's offices

All Illinois Secretary of State Offices, including driver services facilities will be closed, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Banks

According to the Federal Reserve Bank, the federal holiday means closures.

Retail, Restaurants, Grocery Stores

While most government functions will not be operating on Monday, most grocery stores, big box stores and restaurants will remain open.

Major chain stores such as Target, Costco and Walmart will remain open on the holiday.

What happens on Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day is the day the new U.S. president is officially sworn into office.

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the new president officially takes office on Jan. 20, unless that date falls on a Sunday. In that situation, the inauguration would take place on Jan. 21.

Prior to the passage of the 20th Amendment, the new president had taken office on March 4.

So what happens on the day?

In addition to the president taking office, the vice president also takes the oath of office and becomes the vice president at noon on Jan. 20.

The new president traditionally offers an inaugural address on Capitol Hill following their swearing in, with the public invited to attend the transfer of power ceremony. A military parade typically follows, as does a traditional inauguration luncheon.

After the ceremony, the new president typically attends a series of inaugural events throughout the capital, including glitzy balls and dances. Monies raised for the inauguration are typically used to help pay for the events, including costs related to the oath of office ceremony itself.

Money leftover from the inaugural committee is expected to be used toward a future Trump presidential library, according to the person, the Associated Press reported.