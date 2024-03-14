Another round of potentially severe storms possible Thursday in parts of Chicago area

Hours after heavy rain and hail pummeled parts of the Chicago area overnight, more rain and storms are set to continue through the afternoon and evening hours for some.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said that while a break in the rain was expected during the afternoon hours, storms were likely to pick back up around 3 p.m. and last through the evening.

"There could be a couple strong thunderstorms later on today," Jeanes said, of the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, storms that occur are expected to contain heavy downpours, lightning, hail and damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour. A few severe storms could form mainly south of the Illinois and Kankakee Rivers, the NWS said. Further north, severe weather is less likely, the NWS added.

Loud claps of thunder, heavy rain, hail and flashes of lightning overtook the Chicago area overnight and early Thursday morning

"Storms are less likely to occur farther north with no severe weather expected north of I-80," the NWS wrote on X.

Still, parts of Kankakee County and several southern and southwest suburbs were under a "slight risk" for severe weather Thursday afternoon, with lightning, heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds all possible.

Another round of potentially strong to severe storms is in store for this afternoon and evening, primarily south of the Kankakee River valley. Storms are less likely to occur farther north with no severe weather expected north of I-80. pic.twitter.com/KhBVxbXq8T — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 14, 2024

A wide temperature range was also expected for Thursday. South of I-80, temperatures were expected to remain warm, with highs in the mid 60s. To the north and along the lakefront, temperatures were expected to be cooler, with highs reaching only into the lower to mid 40s.

You can find the extended forecast for Chicago from the NBC 5 Storm Team here.