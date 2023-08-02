Another mail-carrier robbed in suburban Berwyn, police say

A day after a mail-carrier was shot and another was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago, federal officials say another armed robbery has taken place in suburban Berwyn.

According to officials with the United States Postal Inspection Service, the robbery occurred in the 1400 block of Homes Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Two suspects, one armed with a handgun, robbed a letter-carrier and stole their bag, according to officials.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Toyota Highlander with Illinois license plate CS86136, according to officials. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen from Chicago.

The suspects are still at-large, and the letter-carrier was unharmed in the incident.

This robbery comes just one day after a pair of incidents in the city of Chicago. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of North Kildare, a 52-year-old mail-carrier was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable, condition, authorities said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of a suspect that shot a letter-carrier and robbed another in a 15-minute span on Tuesday in Chicago. Natalie Martinez has the story.

A second robbery was reported approximately 15 minutes later in the 1800 block of North Sawyer, with a suspect robbing a mail-carrier at gunpoint.

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen Kia sedan with Illinois plates BF 73931.

A $50,000 reward has been offered in connection with that case.

Police have not linked the Chicago robberies with the Berwyn incident, but are urging caution on the part of postal employees amid an uptick in thefts.