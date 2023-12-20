Another Chicago migrant camp site faces environmental issues: Report

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Various contaminants were discovered at a proposed Morgan Park migrant camp site, according to a report released by the city of Chicago.

According to officials, AE3 Consulting, a consulting company hired by the City of Chicago Department of Assets, Information, and Services completed their Phase I Environmental Site Assessment Report of the migrant camp site located on 11414 S. Halsted.

The report indicated there may be a 275-gallon fuel oil underground storage tank that is still underground. The federal TANKS CHICAGO database reported that the tank existed in 1952. Due to a lack or removal records of the tank, this raised a red flag on the location.

Other concerns that were listed in the report was a release of chemicals impacting the subsurface soils and groundwater caused by a dry cleaning facility that occupied the space prior. Remnants of a gas station dating back to the 1960s were also discovered at the location, the report showed.

The findings of this investigation come just a few weeks after the shutdown of the Brighton Park migrant camp.

The environmental assessment for Brighton Park found toxic chemicals, including cyanide, pesticides and the long-banned, cancer-causing compounds known as PCBs. After the assessment, Gov. Pritzker called for an immediate shut down.

At this time, the future of the Morgan Park migrant camp site are still unknown. The investigation of the property is still ongoing.