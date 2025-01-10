Another chance of snow ahead after slippery start to Friday

Another round of snow showers later this weekend is possible after a snowy start to Friday, with much of the Chicago area seeing multiple inches of accumulation that continued into the afternoon.

Snow is expected to end in the late afternoon to early evening across the region Friday, with areas further to the east seeing snow continue later.

While snow is expected to end in much of the city of Chicago by 5 p.m., parts of Northwest Indiana could see snow continue past 7 p.m.

The back edge of the snow has slowed a bit as seen in the radar loop from @CODMeteorology. Here's an updated forecast end time of the light snow. Snow is mostly quick light, but the patches of green that pop up are areas where flake size and snow intensity is a bit greater. pic.twitter.com/iWuezT9C1M — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 10, 2025

The sunshine is expected to partially return in the Chicago area on Saturday, though the accumulated snow will stick around as high temperatures will likely peak in the upper 20s.

Another system of snow showers is then forecasted to approach the area Sunday morning, with the showers mainly expected to impact areas north of I-80.

Though accumulating snow is expected with Sunday morning's snow showers, most parts of the area will likely see less than an inch of snow before showers dissipate, according NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Kevin Jeanes.

Highs are expected to approach the freezing mark on Sunday in the lower 30s, though wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour from the south-southwest and dropping temperatures will make for brisk conditions.

The Sunday evening temperature drop-off precedes an exceptionally chilly start to next week, with single-digit lows forecasted for Monday and Tuesday, the latter also including highs only in the mid-teens.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The frigid start to the week will be accompanied by sunshine before cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures approach the region next weekend.