Chicago Weather

Another chance of snow ahead after slippery start to Friday

While the Chicago area saw a good deal of snow on Friday, more snow showers could be ahead Sunday morning

Another round of snow showers later this weekend is possible after a snowy start to Friday, with much of the Chicago area seeing multiple inches of accumulation that continued into the afternoon.

Snow is expected to end in the late afternoon to early evening across the region Friday, with areas further to the east seeing snow continue later.

While snow is expected to end in much of the city of Chicago by 5 p.m., parts of Northwest Indiana could see snow continue past 7 p.m.

The sunshine is expected to partially return in the Chicago area on Saturday, though the accumulated snow will stick around as high temperatures will likely peak in the upper 20s.

Another system of snow showers is then forecasted to approach the area Sunday morning, with the showers mainly expected to impact areas north of I-80.

Though accumulating snow is expected with Sunday morning's snow showers, most parts of the area will likely see less than an inch of snow before showers dissipate, according NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Kevin Jeanes.

Highs are expected to approach the freezing mark on Sunday in the lower 30s, though wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour from the south-southwest and dropping temperatures will make for brisk conditions.

The Sunday evening temperature drop-off precedes an exceptionally chilly start to next week, with single-digit lows forecasted for Monday and Tuesday, the latter also including highs only in the mid-teens.

The frigid start to the week will be accompanied by sunshine before cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures approach the region next weekend.

