Annual suburban tulip festival to open for season on Saturday

As trees gain their leaves and flowers bloom, it's clear that spring is in the air, with one suburban farm getting ready to show off the colors of the season.

Richardson Farm, located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove, will kick off their fourth annual tulip festival on Saturday.

According to farm operator George Richardson, more than 150,000 tulips have emerged of the estimated 1 million blooms to come, along with 50,000 daffodils.

This is the first year there will be daffodils at the event as well, according to the press release. There were 50,000 daffodil bulbs planted last fall alongside the 350,000 tulip bulbs of over 40 varieties.

“Many more will bloom in the next few days because they are almost bursting at the buds,” Richardson said. “Some areas are still green where the mid- and late-blooming tulips are planted. But the ones in bloom are gorgeous!”

Fellow owner Wendy Richardson advised those making their way to the festival this weekend should wear boots following recent rain in the area this week.

The festival will host live music, food trucks, outdoor games, flower field access and a wine tasting bar. Once open, the festival expects to be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Tickets cost $16 per person for all individuals Tuesdays through Fridays, while the cost admission is $19 on Saturdays and Sundays for those 13 and older and $16 for those ages 4 through 12.

Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Each ticketholder can also receive one free tulip when they visit.