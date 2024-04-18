Summer festivals

Annual suburban tulip festival to open for season on Saturday

Richardson Farm scheduled to host acres of tulip fields this month

By Kiersten Riedford

NBC Universal, Inc.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

As trees gain their leaves and flowers bloom, it's clear that spring is in the air, with one suburban farm getting ready to show off the colors of the season.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

Richardson Farm, located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove, will kick off their fourth annual tulip festival on Saturday.

According to farm operator George Richardson, more than 150,000 tulips have emerged of the estimated 1 million blooms to come, along with 50,000 daffodils.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This is the first year there will be daffodils at the event as well, according to the press release. There were 50,000 daffodil bulbs planted last fall alongside the 350,000 tulip bulbs of over 40 varieties.

Taylor Swift 2 hours ago

As Taylor Swift's ‘The Tortured Poets Department' drops, here's everything you need to know

Wilmette 3 hours ago

Wilmette's massive Wayfair store announces opening date

“Many more will bloom in the next few days because they are almost bursting at the buds,” Richardson said. “Some areas are still green where the mid- and late-blooming tulips are planted. But the ones in bloom are gorgeous!”

Fellow owner Wendy Richardson advised those making their way to the festival this weekend should wear boots following recent rain in the area this week.

The festival will host live music, food trucks, outdoor games, flower field access and a wine tasting bar. Once open, the festival expects to be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Tickets cost $16 per person for all individuals Tuesdays through Fridays, while the cost admission is $19 on Saturdays and Sundays for those 13 and older and $16 for those ages 4 through 12.

Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Each ticketholder can also receive one free tulip when they visit.

This article tagged under:

Summer festivals
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us