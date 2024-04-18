A new era of Taylor Swift is near.

The artist's 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” drops Friday.

The lead-up to release day has been littered with puzzles, Easter eggs and other hallmarks of Swift’s ever-theorizing fan base.

Here's what NBC News knows ahead of the release.

When does the album officially debut?

"The Tortured Poets Department" will be released Friday at 12 a.m. ET. It is currently available for preorder.

If you plan to stream "The Tortured Poets Department" right after its release, be prepared for potential delays. When Swift’s most recent brand new album, "Midnights" was released, Spotify briefly crashed because of intense demand.

How many tracks are there?

The album consists of 16 songs.

There will be four bonus tracks: “The Manuscript,” The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.” Each bonus track will be available on separate physical album variants and won’t be on the streaming version of the album.

Historically, Swift has made vinyl exclusives available on streaming platforms several months after their physical release.

The average track length on “The Tortured Poets Department” is 4 minutes and 4 seconds — the third longest across Swift’s discography.

The longest song on the album is “But Daddy I Love Him,” which clocks in at 5 minutes and 40 seconds. “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) is the shortest at 2 minutes and 36 seconds. The length of each bonus track has not yet been revealed.

Who else worked on the album?

Florence + the Machine and Post Malone are both featured artists on the album. The two are also credited as co-writers on their songs.

Aaron Dessner — songwriter, producer, and band member of The National and Big Red Machine — is one of two producers who worked on “The Tortured Poets Department,” along with Swift’s longtime friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff. Dessner is credited as a songwriter on five of the 16 tracks on the standard album, while Antonoff co-wrote eight tracks.

Swift is credited as a songwriter on every track on the standard album, including two entirely self-written tracks: "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" and "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

Why is it called “The Tortured Poets Department”?

Fans were quick to note that “The Tortured Poets Department” is the longest title for a Taylor Swift album by a large margin, a distinction previously held by her third album, “Speak Now.” Before “TTPD,” “Speak Now” was her only album title consisting of more than one word.

Speculation surrounding the new album and its uncharacteristic title has primarily revolved around Swift’s 2023 breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn after their six-year relationship.

After the album announcement, a 2022 Variety interview between Alwyn and Paul Mescal resurfaced on X. The pair revealed in the interview that they were both members of a WhatsApp group chat titled “The Tortured Man Club,” prompting some fans to draw parallels between Alwyn and Swift’s upcoming album.

The true meaning of “The Tortured Poets Department” remains to be seen, but the rollout of the album has featured references to famous poems like Charles Baudelaire's “The Albatross,” among other literary references.

When can fans expect a new music video?

In a video of the “TTPD Timetable” posted on her Instagram on Tuesday, Swift announced she will release a music video at 8 p.m. ET Friday.

She did not specify which track the video would be for.

The announcement in the timetable was accompanied by 14 tally marks, leading some sleuthing Swifties to theorize that the video could be for the album’s first track, “Fortnight (ft. Post Malone), the title of which refers to a 14-day period, or the album’s 14th track, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

What's the Spotify pop-up that's in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles Swifties celebrated release week with a pop-up library in partnership with Spotify.

The three-day event ran from April 16-18 at the Grove and featured a sneak peak at some of the album’s lyrics.

A manuscript was front and center at the installation, revealing new lyrics periodically as the pages were turned over the course of three days.

Fans took to social media to identify other potential Easter eggs in the pop-up library, such as a bust of a peace sign, a quill and fountain pens, and a globe that appeared to be pointing to Florida, the name of a track on the album.

Were there any other notable Easter eggs leading up to the release?

QR code murals appeared in cities across the world such as Melbourne, Paris, Chicago and London. Each QR code revealed a singular letter, which Swifties pieced together to spell "For A Fortnight."

In a collaboration with Apple Music, Swift sorted some of her existing discography into thematic playlists, along with audio messages from the singer. These messages seemed to confirm some fans' theories that the playlists mirrored the five stages of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance – indicating that the new album may grapple with grief or loss.

Swift later used a song from each playlist to reveal a hidden word on Apple Music each day leading up to the release of "The Tortured Poets Department."

