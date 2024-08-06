Every year, more than 100,000 Ducky Derby rubber ducks are dumped straight into the Chicago River for a good cause, and it's happening again this summer.

The Ducky Derby event, hosted by Special Olympics Illinois, raises funds and awareness for the 24,000-plus athletes of the Illinois Special Olympics.

From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the event kicks off with a Ducky Derby Festival featuring family fun, activities and live music.

For a chance to win one of three grand prizes, racegoers can purchase rubber ducks at $10 apiece. Each duck purchased increases the chance of winning one of the massive prizes.

First prize this year is an all-new Chevy Trax, valued at about $24,000. The second prize is $2,500 in cash, and third prize is a Six Flags Great America 2025 self-guided VIP tour package.

Starting at 1 p.m., the rubber ducks will be dumped into the river and be off to the races. The "splashdown," when the ducks are released, takes place at the Columbus Drive Bridge near Michigan Avenue.

The race is expected to conclude around 1:20 p.m., however the final duration depends on how quickly the ducks move down the river.

"The Chicago Ducky Derby is more than a fun race, it's a celebration of inclusion and a testament to the incredible spirit of our athletes," said Pete Beale-DelVecchio, president and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois. "Each duck adopted helps our mission to shape a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community. We do this by providing year-round opportunities in sports, health education, leadership and personal development."

Every year, the organization selects an official ambassador for the event. This year, it is Hoffman Estates native Ashley Jones, a Special Olympics athlete who has participated for over 28 years. Among her many achievements, Jones won a gold medal in gymnastics at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Read more about the event here.