‘An inspiration': Retired officers with dementia stir memories during police station visit

A recent visit to a suburban Chicago police station stirred up a host of memories for three retired police officers.

George Berryman, Tom Manion and Curtis Cowsen are all in their 80s. All three were once police officers, and all three have dementia. They live at Porter Place, a memory care community in Tinley Park.

Despite their diagnosis, they still identify with what they did for a living.

In celebration of National Law Enforcement Day, the three men visited the Tinley Park Police Department with baked goods – and an appreciation for a career that was a big part of their lives.

"They are the ones looking out for everyone and making sure everyone is OK in the community," said Jennifer Boonstra of Porter Place.

Thomas Tilton is the Tinley Park Police Chief.

"It is tremendous," Chief Tilton said. "It makes your heart swell up, and you want to welcome them and tell them thanks for your service. They are an inspiration to younger officers."

This is the first time Porter Place has done something like this, but organizers said it won’t be the last.