dementia

‘An inspiration': Retired officers with dementia stir memories during police station visit

"It makes your heart swell up, and you want to welcome them and tell them thanks for your service."

By Regina Waldroup

NBC Universal, Inc.

A recent visit to a suburban Chicago police station stirred up a host of memories for three retired police officers.

George Berryman, Tom Manion and Curtis Cowsen are all in their 80s. All three were once police officers, and all three have dementia. They live at Porter Place, a memory care community in Tinley Park.

Despite their diagnosis, they still identify with what they did for a living.

In celebration of National Law Enforcement Day, the three men visited the Tinley Park Police Department with baked goods – and an appreciation for a career that was a big part of their lives.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"They are the ones looking out for everyone and making sure everyone is OK in the community," said Jennifer Boonstra of Porter Place.

Thomas Tilton is the Tinley Park Police Chief.

"It is tremendous," Chief Tilton said. "It makes your heart swell up, and you want to welcome them and tell them thanks for your service. They are an inspiration to younger officers."

Local

chicago snowstorm 13 seconds ago

Illinois school closings: How to find out if your school is closed due to winter weather

Chicago Weather 14 mins ago

Multiple rounds of snow, bitter blast on the horizon after first Chicago-area snowstorm

This is the first time Porter Place has done something like this, but organizers said it won’t be the last.

This article tagged under:

dementia
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us