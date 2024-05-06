An Archaeopteryx, the ‘world's most important fossil' unveiled at Chicago's Field Museum

Chicago’s Field Museum has unveiled an incredible new fossil that displays the evolutionary link between birds and dinosaurs, with Illinois’ governor calling it the “world’s most important fossil.”

That fossil, known as Archaeopteryx, dates back to the Jurassic Period, roaming the Earth 150 million years ago according to Field Museum scientists. With feathers and wings, the specimen is believed to be the earliest-known dinosaur that also qualifies as a bird, cementing a link that has lasted for millions of years.

The fossil was acquired from a deposit in southern Germany in 1990, according to the museum. The specimen had been in the hands of private collectors until a group of donors acquired it on behalf of the Field Museum.

Now, visitors can see the fossil through the beginning of June, getting a glimpse back into history that has never been seen before.

“This small specimen you are going to see is a huge addition to the Field and to our city,” Dr. Julian Siggers, CEO of the Field Museum, said. “Archaeopteryx proves the evolutionary link between birds and dinosaurs.”

According to the museum, the fossil has the most complete skull of any of the dozen Archaeopteryx specimens found in the world. It features impressions of the creature’s feathers, along with hollow bones, 52 tiny teeth, a long and bony tail, and wings that actually featured clawed hands and movable fingers, according to experts.

The museum also unveiled a hologram showing images of the way Archaeopteryx lived during the Jurassic period, giving visitors a glimpse into the past that is unrivaled.

“Every time you visit the Field Museum you can take in something different. A different exhibit or specimen, all woven into the fabric of core values of conservation and cultural exchange,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

The governor also posted an image on his Twitter feed from the museum, calling the specimen “the world’s most important fossil:”

According to the museum’s website, Archaeopteryx will be available for viewing until June 9, when it is placed into storage as its permanent display is constructed. It will likely be brought back out by the fall, according to museum officials.

Access to the fossil is available with all basic admissions purchased to the museum, according to its website.