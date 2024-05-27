Pair of smash-and-grab burglaries target Far South Side liquor stores

Chicago police are investigating after a black Jeep was involved in multiple smash-and-grab burglaries on the city’s Far South Side Monday.

According to authorities, the first of the robberies occurred in the Ashburn neighborhood at approximately 3:05 a.m. Police say a black Jeep was backed into the front doors of a liquor store in the 8000 block of South Kedzie, with four men rushing inside to steal an unknown amount of merchandise.

Just over an hour later in the 800 block of West 87th Street, a black Jeep rammed into the front doors of another store, with men exiting the vehicle and stealing merchandise from inside before fleeing the scene.

There are no suspects in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating both crimes.