Amtrak Drastically Cuts Service in Chicago Area as Winter Storm Arrives

Passengers hoping to use Amtrak for their holiday travel are feeling the effects of a winter storm that’s hammering a good portion of the country, with trains traveling to and from Chicago impacted by the weather.

According to the latest information from Amtrak, more than half of Hiawatha trains between Chicago and Milwaukee have been canceled through Christmas Day because of the weather.

Normally, seven trains and a bus offer roundtrip service between the cities, but Amtrak says that service will be trimmed to just three trains through the holiday.

The Illini and Saluki trains, which run between Chicago and Carbondale, are canceled on Friday because of anticipated wintry conditions, according to officials.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Buses 3280 and 3381, which serve the Carl Sandburg and Illinois Zephyr lines between Chicago and Quincy, are also out of service on Friday and Saturday, per Amtrak officials.

Trains that head west and east out of Chicago are also being impacted by the inclement weather, including the Southwest Chief line, with a train scheduled to leave on Friday bound for Los Angeles canceled due to the weather.

The Empire Builder line, which runs from Chicago to the Pacific northwest, is also impacted, as trains heading westbound are canceled on Friday.

The Capitol Limited line, running between Chicago and Washington, D.C., has canceled trains on Thursday and Friday.

The Lake Shore Limited, which runs between Chicago, Boston and New York was hit with cancellations on both Thursday and Friday.

The Cardinal line, which runs between Chicago and New York, canceled trains on Thursday and Saturday, with return trips from New York to Chicago canceled on Friday.

The latest information on all train cancellations can be found via the Amtrak Alerts Twitter feed, the agency says.