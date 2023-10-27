Among a list of exotic locations, Lonely Planet names ‘The Midwest' a best travel destination for 2024

Poland in Europe, Nicaragua in Central America and Normandy in France all have one thing in common: They made "Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2024" report.

But so did "The Midwest."

According to the new report, The Midwest landed in the No. 1 spot on a list of 10 on the travel magazine's "Best Value Destinations." Other categories of the report included "Best County Destinations," as well as "Best Regional Destinations" and Best Cities."

"Think the Midwest is just a cornfield you fly over between coasts?," the report said. "Don’t be fooled by that nonsense."

"Over the last decade, chefs, artists and designers have been lured to cities like Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit, offering more space and lower costs," the report continues. "Now, you'll find old warehouses transformed into art studios, new eco design hotels and many Michelin-starred restaurants."

According to a spokesperson, the Midwest earned the No. 1 spot for it's "vibrant cities and incredible food scene."

Other destination's on the Lonely Planet's report for the "Best Value Destinations" included Danube Limes in Bulgaria, Egypt, Algeria, Southern Lakes and Central Otago in New Zealand, and Night Trains in Europe.

Earlier this year, Condé Nast Traveler named Chicago the "Best Big City in the U.S." for the 7th consecutive year. And earlier this month, Michelin added eight Chicago restaurants to its growing Chicago guide.

You can view the full report from the Lonely Planet here.