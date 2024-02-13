American Jews feel less safe today than one year ago in aftermath of Oct. 7 attacks, study finds

In the aftermath of terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 that led to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a study from the American Jewish Committee finds that American Jews feel less safe this year than they did prior to the attacks.

The AJC's State of Antisemitism in America 2023 Report found that 63% of American Jews say they feel less safe living in the U.S. than a year ago, a dramatic jump from 41% in last year’s report.

“The most disturbing finding of this year is just the increases we are seeing,” said Holly Huffnagle, the AJC’s U.S. Director of Combatting Terrorism. The report stated that one in four American Jews have been the target of antisemitism last year, with those between 18 and 29 being much more likely to be involved.

“We see a huge increase in young Jews who are experiencing antisemitism,” she said.

David Goldenberg, the Midwest Director for the Anti-Defamation League called the report deeply concerning. He said the protests organized in opposition to the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have fueled and fanned the flames of antisemitism in Chicago.

The AJC study found that almost half of American Jews have changed their behavior at least once in the past year as a result of antisemitism.

“We are seeing Jews who are more concerned about being openly Jewish,” Goldenberg said. He said the problem is especially acute in schools and on college campuses.

The study also found that nearly half of American Jews say antisemitism is taken less seriously than other forms of hate and bigotry.

As for a silver lining in the report, nine out of 10 Americans, Jewish and non-Jewish, agreed it was important for religious and ethnic communities to cooperate with each other.