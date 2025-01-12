West Englewood

Ambulance strikes 2 vehicles after semi crash in West Englewood

By NBC Chicago Staff

Three people were taken to the hospital on Saturday following a crash in which an ambulance hit two vehicles after colliding with a semi in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The crash was reported at around 11:21 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue near 63rd Street. According to police, a semi traveling northbound on Ashland struck the rear of a Chicago Fire Department ambulance, causing it to flip over and hit two vehicles.

A passenger in the ambulance, a 64-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in good condition, officials said. A passenger in one of the cars was listed in fair condition, while the driver of the second car was reported to be in good condition.

The semi driver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

