Altercation between NW Indiana police officer, suspect ends in gunfire

A man was shot after a physical altercation involving a suburban Indiana police officer on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were called to a home in the 14000 block of West 93rd Place in St. John at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A St. John police officer was first to arrive on the scene, authorities said. After that arrival, a physical altercation occurred between the officer and a 40-year-old man, with shots fired during that confrontation.

The 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound, and was transported to an area hospital, police said. No further information was immediately available on his condition, and it is unclear who fired the shots in the altercation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.