Though Chick-fil-A consistently draws customers in with crowd-pleasing chicken sandwiches and mac and cheese, the fast food chain is bringing back a fan favorite later this month that hasn't been offered in more than a decade.
Beginning on Aug. 26, Chick-fil-A will once again be selling a banana pudding milkshake, which initially debuted and departed in 2011.
Fans of the limited-time offering from the early 2010s have been vocal in their pleas for the shake's return, exemplified by a pair of Change.org petitions from 2017 and 2018 with hundreds of signatures.
The returning flavor features Chick-fil-A “Icedream,” which is a soft-serve-style dessert, mixed with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Additionally, folks can opt for the chain’s new Banana Frosted Coffee, which is a blend of cold-brewed coffee, Icedream, banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.
Customers can check the Chick-fil-A app or contact their local restaurant to find out if these items are on the menu near you.
