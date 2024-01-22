Aerosmith responds after University of Minnesota Dance Team's epic ‘Dream On' routine goes viral

Aerosmith has entered the chat.

One week after the University of Minnesota Dance Team went viral for its unbelievable choreography to "Dream On" at the 2024 College Dance Team National Championships, the authors of the song themselves weighed in.

"DANCE ON, @uofmdanceteam," the rock band wrote on Instagram, along with a rock on emoji. The caption was posted underneath compilation of more than a dozen TikTok videos recapping the epic routine.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The dance team responded to the rock legends with a comment of their own.

"WOW," the team posted in response. "Thank you so much, we are SO honored."

Earlier this month, the team's Jazz routine took home second place at the national contest, falling to Ohio State's Dance Team, which won the gold.

While the Minnesota only earned the silver, the team won hearts and minds across the internet, stunning social media and gathering millions of views from college dance fans and beyond.

The routine even captured the attention of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"This is badass," Walz wrote on X, above a video of the routine.

This is badass. https://t.co/e0aJscEgrH — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 14, 2024

Dozens of other videos posted to TikTok shared the same sentiment.

"How did they land an axel on one foot and then continue a turn sequence?!!," one comment said, followed by another that said, "Those turns are so synchronized! That is so difficult with a group this size."

"Help, I can't stop watching this," another video says, showing a clip of the unbelievable synchronization.

You can see a video of Minnesota's full routine -- and hear the crowd go wild -- below.