Adoption event at Paws and Claws in Evanston to be held Saturday

As part of NBCUniversal's month-long efforts to "Clear the Shelters," a large adoption event is scheduled for Saturday at an Evanston animal shelter.

Paws and Claws Cat Rescue, located at 829 Chicago Avenue in Evanston, has dozens of cats and kittens waiting to find a forever home.

The shelter aims to match potential owners with a cat based on attraction, personality and lifestyle, all coming for a reduced fee.

Those looking to bring home a new member of their family can do so, with over 30 cats and kittens available for adoption at the event.

Though the Paws and Claws event is Saturday, NBCUniversal's annual "Clear the Shelters" campaign runs through Sept. 10.

More information on Clear the Shelters can be found here.