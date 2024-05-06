A lockdown was put in place on Monday afternoon at Acero Charter School's Veterans Memorial Campus following a report of an armed person and a shooting at a nearby restaurant, school officials and authorities said.

In a statement, a school spokesperson said its security personnel witnessed two individuals chase someone down Kildare Avenue with what appeared to be a gun. The school then enacted a hard lockdown, in which students and staff were directed to remain in classrooms behind closed doors, and no one was allowed inside or outside.

The lockdown had been lifted as of 3:30 p.m., school officials said.

The individuals involved in the chase ran to El G-Fe Restaurant, 4253 W. 47th St., where police responded to a shooting at 2:30 p.m. Video captured by Sky 5 showed the sidewalk in front of the business cordoned off by crime scene tape as police remained on scene.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was inside a restaurant when a suspect approached, produced a gun and fired shots at him. The victim was shot in the stomach and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody as of Monday afternoon, police stated. Detectives were investigating.

According to Acero, no students or staff members were involved in the incident.