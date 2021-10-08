Abbott Chicago 5K Kicks Off Marathon Weekend on Saturday

There's nothing like a running celebration to get you in the mood for the return of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

The Abbott Chicago 5K race does just that, starting in Grant Park on Saturday morning on Ida B. Wells Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive the day before the marathon steps off.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The start corrals open at 6:30 a.m., then wheelchair racers kick off the race at 7:20 a.m., followed by the 7:30 a.m. race start.

"Chicago is more than just a big city," race organizers said in a statement. "It’s a city of neighborhoods and people that represent vibrant and diverse backgrounds and cultures. Every October, runners travel to Chicago to experience this incredible city by running through it."

For a look at the Abbott Chicago 5K course map, click here.

The following streets will be closed between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and parking will not be allowed starting at 6 a.m.:

Ida B. Wells Drive to Harrison St.

Harrison St. to Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr. to Van Buren St.

Van Buren St. to State St.

State St. to Lake St.

Lake St. to Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr. to Madison St.

Madison St. to LaSalle St.

All participants must adhere to COVID protocols, including showing proof of coronavirus vaccination or submitting a negative test.

Complete coverage of the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, on NBC 5, NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.