A substantial cooldown, showers coming for a part of the weekend

After multiple days of sunshine and pleasant conditions, Chicago will see a bit of a bump in the road when it comes to weather this weekend.

Along with the disappointing comes a bit of good news: things will kickoff with sunshine and typical summertime temperatures.

Saturday will likely be a perfect day to head to the pool or the beach, although there will be some cloudcover starting in the morning and lasting through a portion of the afternoon, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack. The day will certainly be a hot one as temperatures are slated to rise into the mid 80s. Rain is a possibility, though, but it likely won't arrive until after midnight.

After that, get ready for a cooldown.

Temperatures will plummet by around 20 degrees on Sunday, according to meteorologists. The day will start with showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder or two. It'll likely dry out in the afternoon, which is poised to see breezy and cool conditions as well as temperatures into the 60s. It won't be that warm by the lakefront where temperatures will likely sit in the 50s.

If you're thinking about going swimming on Sunday - you'll want to reconsider.

Both high waves and rip currents are expected, so it likely won't be safe to go into the water.

The same storm system that arrives Sunday could spawn even more showers when the work week rolls around. Monday will have a high temperature of 71 degrees - before the typical June weather returns.

The high temperature will rise to 79 degrees by Tuesday and climb even higher, into the mid 80s, by Wednesday.