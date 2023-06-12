A new interactive horror experience is coming to the Chicago area – and redefining ‘haunted houses'

The end of summer might be scary enough for many in the Chicago area, but a new horror experience launching in one suburb is set to make it even scarier.

The Arboretum of South Barrington is set to partner with IWG Productions this fall to redefine terror with its latest experience. Starting Sept. 29, Terror Roulette will provide a new interactive horror experience for those who dare to enter.

Going beyond the layout of a traditional haunted house, Terror Roulette will offer escape rooms or mazes for challenges that let the participants experience a choose-their-own-story concept.

Designed for fans of the horror genre, Terror Roulette places participants into an interactive horror story where they become “hunted”, according to an official press release. The experience centers around a villain known as “the Dealer” who plays a role in deciding participant’s fate in the experience. Each card assigned by the dealer will bring participants to the horrors awaiting them in the next room of the experience.

“Terror Roulette blends adrenaline, suspense and vile acts, to create an immersive environment for those seeking an unparalleled thrill,” Jeffrey Holmes of IWG Productions said in a statement. “Because The Dealer, just like fate, is fickle, no two visits will be the same.”

The experience is open for groups of up to eight people, though groups may be separated or reshuffled as they face different challenges. Due to the intensity of the horror experience, participants must be 16 years of age older. Guests will also be required to sign a waiver before entering. The use of safe words will also be put into place in the event that participants are overwhelmed once inside the experience.

The immersive experience will be available for a limited time from Sept. 29 - Oct. 31 from Thursdays through Sunday through Halloween. More information can be found on the Terror Roulette website and Facebook page.

Terror Roulette is also now hiring actors and non-performing staff. Auditions will be held on June 16 from 6-9 p.m. and on June 17 from 4-7 p.m. Those interested can sign up by emailing auditions@iwgproductions.com