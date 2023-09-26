9 confirmed cases of E. coli reported at suburban high school

An E. coli outbreak at a suburban Chicago high school has now climbed to nine confirmed cases, according to health officials.

The McHenry County Health Department confirmed new cases of the Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli [STEC] have been reported at Huntley High School, officials say.

Five cases were originally reported as the school said last week that health officials were working to determine "common exposures” among the five individuals who have been diagnosed. No definitive source has been identified at this time.

“It is a very complicated investigation with multiple potential exposures within the school and outside of the school," the health department told NBC Chicago. "A large amount of data is being collected and analyzed, with no definitive conclusion at this time.”

According to a press release, any child who experiences symptoms of E. coli must be kept home until they are symptom-free for at least 48 hours.

E. coli is extremely contagious, with officials saying it can be spread by:

-Swallowing water while swimming, or drinking water contaminated with STEC bacteria

-Person-to-person transmission, where the bacteria passes from stool or soiled fingers of one person to another through food handling or direct contact.

-Animal contact by touching or handling animals carrying the bacteria

Symptoms of E. coli typically include an acute onset of diarrhea and/or vomiting. Nausea, abdominal cramps, fever and body aches are also typical symptoms, all of which can last for 5-to-10 days.

The illness often has an incubation period of 2-to-10 days, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.