8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana

Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why.

"I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."

The shootings started Sunday when police found a man wounded and woman dead at an abandoned home on the 2600 block of Jackson Street. Later that day, a 37-year-old Chicago man died from gunshot wounds at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. Police said someone dropped him off there.

Then on Monday night, Gary police were called to the 2900 block of West 11th. There they found 14-year-old Bobby Wright and 16-year-old Dayvion Jones both dead from gunshots. The boys were best friends who did everything together.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sarah Arnett is Bobby’s mother. "Everyone loved Bobby. He had so much going on. So much love. To do this to a 14 year old, how could you?" said Arnett. "My baby didn’t deserve this. Whoever did this needs to be punished."

Bobby was an 8th grader at Bailly Stem Academy in Gary.

Robert L. Buggs met Bobby seven years ago. He was his mentor and also acted as Bobby’s grandfather.

"I still have not accepted the fact that he is gone, cause I just talked to him a few days ago," he said. "I would pick him up, take him to church, the movies, out to eat … all kind of fun things."

Bobby leaves behind 10 brothers and sisters. His mother said she needs financial assistance to make his funeral arrangements. She started an online fundraiser.

As for motives and connections to crime, that continues to be investigated. Gary police are asking anyone with information to contact them.