Here's 8 museums offering free admission to Illinois residents in April

Looking for something to do this month in Chicago?

Museums across the city are offering free admission days to Illinois residents as long as they show proof of residency.

Here’s a look at the different free admission days throughout April.

Field Museum

Free admission to Illinois residents on Wednesdays.

Open 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

To order a free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online ahead of time.

Swedish American Museum

Free admission to everyone on the second Tuesday of every month.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Guests interested in obtaining free admission should register online.

Museum of Science and Industry

Next free day for Illinois residents is April 21.

The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Museum of Science and Industry suggests guests looking to obtain a free admission ticket visit its website.

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

Free admission each day.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Free admission to Illinois residents, military and first responders on Wednesdays.

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

National Museum of Mexican Art

Free entry each day.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Chicago History Museum

Illinois residents receive free admission on April 18 and April 24.

The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Guests hoping to secure free admission should register online.

Shedd Aquarium