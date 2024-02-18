8 injured when vehicle slams into south suburban Sport Clips

A vehicle crashed into a Sport Clips in southwest suburban Orland Hills on Sunday afternoon, injuring a total of eight people, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 2 p.m. at the business, 9239 S. 159th St., inside the Orland Towne Center. According to a spokesman for the Orland Fire Protection District, a car drove through the building's south-facing wall, striking numerous people inside the hair salon.

The driver then backed out and struck numerous cars in the parking lot, the spokesperson said. First responders treated a total of eight patients, including four people who were taken to area hospitals.

Orland Fire Protection District

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Photos provided by the Orland Fire Protection District showed broken glass throughout the salon, toppled chairs and numerous other items that were knocked over.

The victims' injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, but authorities said their conditions were unknown late Sunday afternoon. Four people were treated by first responders at the scene, and all refused transport to the hospital, officials said.

The crash significantly damaged the business and caused minor damage to an adjacent unit.

The accident is under investigation by the Orland Hills Police Department.



