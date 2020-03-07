8 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Eight people have sustained injuries in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, police said.

In one incident, six people were shot early Saturday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the city's South Side.

The shooting was reported at 4:37 a.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

After an altercation occurred at a party inside a residence, people exited the building and moved out front. An offender in a gray Dodge Charger that was driving by then fired multiple shots at the group, striking a number of victims.

A vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting crashed a short time later on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street, according to Chicago police and Illinois State Police. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Here are the other shootings that have happened as of Saturday afternoon:

Saturday

A 79-year-old man was shot in an alley at approximately 1:19 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Division, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm after multiple unknown offenders approached him and fired shots. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Friday