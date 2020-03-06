Chicago Police

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Returns Fire During Shooting on Southwest Side

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

An off-duty Chicago police officer returned fire at unknown suspect who shot the person he was riding in a vehicle with Friday evening on the city's Southwest side, police said.

At approximately 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw, a 41-year-old man and an off-duty CPD officer were inside a vehicle when an unknown black vehicle approached them. An occupant inside the vehicle fired shots toward the victims, striking the 41-year-old man in the calf.

The off-duty officer returned fire while the victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition.

Local

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Parents React to Chicago School Employee’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

dating app 10 hours ago

Chicago Man, 60, Charged With Posing as Teen on Dating App

It wasn't known if anyone in the suspect vehicle was struck, police said. No offenders were in custody as of Friday evening.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us