Chicago Violence

70-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot While Sitting Car on Chicago's Far South Side

A 70-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday while sitting in a car on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police.

The woman was parked in her car just after 4:25 a.m. in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue when two males approached and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

She was then transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she died, police said. She has not been identified yet.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violencechicago shootingFar South Sidehegewisch
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us