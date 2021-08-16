70-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot While Sitting Car on Chicago's Far South Side

A 70-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday while sitting in a car on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police.

The woman was parked in her car just after 4:25 a.m. in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue when two males approached and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

She was then transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she died, police said. She has not been identified yet.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.