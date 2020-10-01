7-Year-Old From Chicago Dies Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on Indiana Toll Road

A 7-year-old from Illinois has died after a multi-vehicle crash on the Indiana Roll Road on Thursday.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thurday, several vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road were stopped while passengers attempted to catch a stray dog near the 12-mile marker.

Anthony Swanson of Chicago reduced his speed while driving in the center lane near the area.

A semi-truck rear-ended Swanson’s vehicle resulting in the ejection of passengers, according to Indiana State Police.

Swanson and one other passenger were transported to Northlake hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the 7-year-old as Thatcher Swanson from Chicago and notified his family.

The semi-truck driver was not injured, according to police.