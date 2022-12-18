7 Lottery Prizes Each Worth Over $100,000 Remain Unclaimed in Illinois

A pool of jackpot prizes are waiting to be collected, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The lottery keeps a running tally of prizes over $100,000 that remain unclaimed in the state. Currently, seven are still up for grabs, with a total value that is worth a smidge over $2.4 million.

While the clock is ticking for players to reel in their winnings, they have one year from the date of the drawing to do so. The Illinois Lottery urges any winner to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Here are the seven prizes worth $100,000 or more that have yet to be awarded, according to the Illinois Lottery:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Powerball: $500,000

A Powerball ticket snagged a $500,000 prize in the game's drawing on Dec. 15.

Shaws Marketplace at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown sold the ticket.

The winning numbers were 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25.

Lucky Day Lotto: $350,000

A player who stopped by the 7-Eleven at 555 W. Devon. Ave. in Park Ridge purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket that ended up winning $350,000 in the game's drawing on Nov. 30.

The winning numbers were 12-15-22-31-43.

Powerball: $100,000

A Powerball ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 1680 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora banked a $100,000 payout Nov. 8.

The numbers drawn Nov. 7 were 7-14-24-30-56 and Powerball 7.

Powerball: $100,000

Another Powerball ticket earned $100,000 in prize money Nov. 3.

Metamora IGA at 610 W. Mt Vernon St. in Metamora sold the ticket.

The numbers drawn Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60 and Powerball 23.

Powerball: $150,021

A Powerball ticket purchased at the Mobil gas station at 501 Dundee Rd. in Northbrook won $150,021 on June 30.

The numbers drawn June 29 were 8-40-49-58-63 and Powerball 14.

Lotto: $1 Million

Sold at Shell gas station at 5201 N. Western Ave. in Chicago, a Lotto ticket scored $1 million March 1.

The numbers drawn Feb. 28 were 2-9-13-16-19-48 and Extra Shot 7.

Lucky Day Lotto: $200,000

A player purchased the $200,000-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket at the Mariano's at 2559 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park. The ticket was drawn Feb. 14.

As the Lucky Day Lotto is drawn twice a day, the winning numbers can be found on the Illinois Lottery's website.