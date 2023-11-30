More than 100 people were displaced and six people including a firefighter were hospitalized after a massive fire engulfed an apartment complex overnight in West Chicago.

According to authorities, fire officials responded to the 28-unit suburban apartment complex, located on Burr Oaks Drive, at approximately 1 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw two balconies on fire and one unit overtaken by flames, fire officials said.

West Chicago District Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said crews immediately went into rescue mode as some residents appeared trapped and were forced to jump.

"There were people that jumped out of the second floor," Tanner said. "I didn't see it, but we did get some ladders up and rescued people from the second and third floor."

Tanner added that crews had to cut power and water to the building in order to safely fight the fire.

All residents of the apartment complex are accounted for, though more than 100 people have been displaced. Five people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, Tanner said.

One firefighter was also transported to the hospital with smoke exhaustion, Tanner added.

Tanner confirmed the fire originated in an apartment unit. Although the fire is believed to be accidental, the cause remains unknown, fire officials said.

Early Thursday morning, authorities, including the arson taskforce were on scene investigating.

Photos and video from the scene showed dozens of firefighters battling the blaze, including crews from neighboring towns including Wheaton.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.