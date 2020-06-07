5-Year-Old Girl Shot in Hand on Chicago’s South Side

A 5 year-old girl was injured after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand Sunday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Vincennes. The victim was initially taken to St. Bernard Hospital but later transferred to the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in unknown condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating whether the incident was accidental or self-inflicted. No information about possible suspects was available Sunday evening.