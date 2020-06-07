Chicago Police

5-Year-Old Girl Shot in Hand on Chicago’s South Side

The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Vincennes.

Ambulance generic
Shutter Stock

A 5 year-old girl was injured after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand Sunday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Vincennes. The victim was initially taken to St. Bernard Hospital but later transferred to the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in unknown condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating whether the incident was accidental or self-inflicted. No information about possible suspects was available Sunday evening.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChicago Police Departmentshootingchicago shootinggirl shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us