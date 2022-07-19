3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall From 18th Story Window of Uptown Building

Officials say that a 3-year-old boy has died after he fell more than 15 stories from a window of an Uptown residence on Monday evening.
According to Chicago fire officials, the boy fell through a screened- 18th floor window of a building in the neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
The boy landed on the third-floor roof of a parking garage, according to authorities.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead a short time later.
We will update this story with new details as they develop.