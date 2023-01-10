5 Indoor Water Parks in the Chicago Area to Visit This Winter

Now that the holidays are over and winter has begun to set in, families across the Chicago area may already be dreaming of warm weather and summer trips to the water park. But with spring break up first, why not try one of the many indoor water parks close to Chicago?

From Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin to Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee, here's a roundup of five water parks you might want to consider visiting throughout the weary days of winter.

Great Wolf Lodge – Gurnee, Illinois and Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

With two locations near Chicago -- one in suburban Gurnee, and one in Wisconsin Dells -- family-friendly Great Wolf Lodge features several attractions, including hot springs, waterslides, and raft rides.

Several different pricing packages are available. However, water park access is limited to hotel guests only, the resort says.

To learn more about Great Wolf Lodge Illinois, see here: Indoor Water Park & Resort | Chicago Resort | Great Wolf Lodge.

Grand Bear at Starved Rock – Utica, Illinois:

Grand Bear is a rustic style resort lodge, located about a 90-minute drive from Chicago. The 24,000 square-foot indoor water park features play zones, a lazy river, a wave pool and more.

Though hotel guests can access the resort for free, day passes are available to purchase. Admission for adults is $40, and admission for children is $35. Residents of LaSalle, Bureau, or Putnam County are eligible for discounts.

To learn more about Grand Bear at Starved Rock, see here: Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

Wilderness Resort – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin:

Dubbed "America's largest waterpark," Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells features four indoor water parks with varying attractions, including a wave pool, a lazy river, tube slides and more. The resort itself offers many features for families and adults, including a golf course, a spa and a swim up bar.

Access to the resort is included for guests of the hotel, the resort says.

To learn more about the Wilderness Resort, see here: Wilderness Water Park Resort in Wisconsin Dells - Wilderness Resort

Kalahari Resorts – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin:

The Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells includes unique rides and features, like the Flowrider, a wave simulator, and the MasterBlaster, a 570-foot water rollercoaster. The hotel also has adult-only attractions, including a spa, golf club, and live entertainment.

While access to the resort is included for hotel guests, day passes are available, and begin at $59.99.

To learn more about the Kalahari Resorts, see here: Wisconsin Location | Kalahari Resorts

Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park – Lake Geneva, Wisconsin:

The indoor water park at Timber Ridge Lodge, located about 80 miles outside of Chicago, offers 35-foot-high slides, a lazy river that spans over 500-feet and more.

Water park access is complimentary for all hotel guests.

To learn more about Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park, see here: Wisconsin Waterparks | Lake Geneva, WI | Timber Ridge Lodge