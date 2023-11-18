46th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle parade slated for Dec. 3

As the holiday season gets underway, preparations are being made for one of the city's most recognizable charitable traditions.

Stretching from the Dan Ryan Woods at the intersection of West 83rd Street and South Western Avenue, the Toys for Tots motorcycle parade traverses north on Western Avenue all the way to the campus of Lane Tech College Prep at Addison Street.

Always held on the first Sunday in December, the 46th annual Toys for Tots parade is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

The parade has attracted thousands of motorcyclists in the past, with each participating rider bringing at least one toy to donate.

The riders depart the Dan Ryan Woods in tiers of approximately 2,000 riders each, allowing increments of time for pedestrian and vehicle traffic to use Western Avenue.

Dropbox locations for toys are located all across Chicago and several suburbs, with a full list available here.

In addition to toys, monetary donations to Toys for Tots are also accepted.

More information on the parade and how to donate can be found on the Toys for Tots website.