4 Teens Killed in ‘Major,' Multi-Vehicle Crash in Wheeling

Four teens were killed and three other people injured in a "major," multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night in suburban Wheeling, officials said.

According to the Wheeling Police Department, the "major traffic crash" involving three vehicles occurred at 10:19 p.m. at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck Roads.

Seven people extricated from the vehicles involved and transported to nearby hospitals, officials said. Four teens between the ages of 16 and 18, who were occupants of the primary vehicle, were killed, a release from the Wheeling Police Department says.

According to officials, an initial investigation revealed that speed and "disregard for traffic signal" were the primary factors of the crash.

Photos and video from the emergency crews working on the scene along with several dark-colored vehicles badly damaged, with car parts strewn across the roadway.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities with the Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit, along the Wheeling Police Crash remained on the scene collecting evidence, the release said.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632.

No further details were immediately available.